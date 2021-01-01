Grohe 35 014 A Eurosmart Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head with Shower Arm and Flange Starlight Chrome Showers Shower Only Pressure

From grohe
Grohe 35 014 A Eurosmart Shower Trim Package with Single Function Shower Head with Shower Arm and Flange Included Components:Single function shower headSingle function pressure balanced valve trimShower armGrohe 35 014 A Features:Covered under manufacturer's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useShower arm and flange includedPackaged products coordinate seamlessly with other products from the Eurosmart collectionSingle function shower headSingle function cartridge - one handle controls both volume and temperaturePressure balancing valve cartridgeDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsValve Trim Specifications:Valve Trim Dimensions: 7.4375" H x 7.1875" WRough-in valve sold separately (when adding to cart, valve will be offered)Shower Head Specifications:Single function shower headShower Head Flow Rate (GPM): 1.75 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 3-15/16"Shower Arm Length: 6-13/16 Pressure Balanced Starlight Chrome