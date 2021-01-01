Axor 34934 Citterio M Trio/Quattro Diverter Trim Less Valve - Engineered in Germany Limited Lifetime Warranty Chrome Showers Diverter Trims Single

Axor 34934 Citterio M Trio/Quattro Diverter Trim Less Valve - Engineered in Germany, Limited Lifetime Warranty Covered under Axor's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installationsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedControls direction of water from mixing valve to custom shower systemsDoes not control the volume of water - that is done at the mixing valveEscutcheon (Trim Plate) Dimensions: 4-1/8" H x 4-1/8" WDesigned for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart, valve options will be presentedFounded in Germany's Black Forest back in 1901, Axor is committed to building a strong sense of tradition. Featuring unsurpassed quality, design and performance, Axor's products offer a lifetime of satisfaction. Through many breakthroughs in comfort and technology, they bring the perfect solution you need to make the most of your water experience. With a sharp eye for innovation, Axor is consistently designing products with exceptional durability, built to not only be highly functional, but also a source of luxury and pleasure. With all of the showers and faucets they offer, new useful functions and details are at the core, making daily use as easy and comfortable as possible so that you may enjoy your Axor products for many years to come.Axor Special Custom Finishes: Many AXOR products are available in a custom polished or brushed finish optionFinishes include gold optic, red gold, black, bronze, nickel, and brassAvg lead time 12-14 weeks with no cancellations or returns allowedPlease contact us to check finish availability and price Single Handle Chrome