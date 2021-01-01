Creative Converting 346375 Hipster Birthday Hanging Cutouts Decoration, Multicolor, 32", 3 Ct

Package includes: 3 pcs Hipster Birthday String Drapes Decorations, each string measures 32 inches long These features a hippie and vintage theme designs Each string feature 2 pcs, glasses, and 2 pcs, blur bowtie and has has last attached cutouts of either a music disc, a camera, and a square cutout with "Happy Birthday" word on it You can set these up at the doorways, dessert and buffet tables or wall background drapes perfect for birthday parties of a boy in all ages These string drapes are made of nice quality cardstock material, Manufacturer: Creative Converting