The finishing touches make the first impression. Door levers have graduated from the strictly utilitarian purpose of opening and closing doors to an important part of the homes decor. INOX offers a line of beautifully designed hardware where attention to detail is its major focus. Our concealed door mount offers a clean and smooth visible surface. There are no dimples on the pressed face plate which differentiates INOX from other products. We are dedicated to vigorous quality control, from material machining, polishing, assembly and packaging, to guarantee the finest of quality standards. When you hold an INOX lever, you will feel its strength and enjoy its beauty and now with INOX MicroArmor™ antimicrobial coating you can also have the peace of mind that up to 99.9% of microbes on the surface, including e-coli, salmonella, strep, and MRSA will be killed or inhibited in their growth. INOX MicroArmor™ provides 24/7 continuous protection against bacteria, mold, and mildew. INOX 345 Tokyo series MicroArmor Antimicrobial Satin Stainless Steel Right-Handed Dummy Door Handle | RA345DR-32D-AM