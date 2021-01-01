American Standard 3445J.101 Rapidway Wall Mounted Elongated Bowl With Top Spud - Less Seat and Flushometer White Fixture Toilet Bowl Only

American Standard 3445J.101 Rapidway Wall Mounted Elongated Bowl With Top Spud - Less Seat and Flushometer American Standard 3445J.101 Features: Fully covered under American Standard 1 year limited warranty Flushing components specially engineered to withstand chemically-treated urban water Features include a flushing rim and a washout flush action for effective flush power - ideal for commercial applications Flush valve not included - will be offered when urinal added to cart Specially elongated rim and sides provide a more private experience American Standard 3445J.101 Specifications: Overall Height: 13-3/4" (bottom to top of fixture) Overall Depth: 25" (back to front of fixture) Overall Width: 14" furthest point on the left to the furthest on the right) Spud Location: Top Spud Size: 1-1/2" Why Buy American Standard From Us: We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online Dealer We Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailers All metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitors Customer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After Purchase A Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Bowl Only White