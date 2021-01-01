342A 65W Laptop Charger Adapter for Acer Aspire E15 E15322635 E1571 E1531 E3 E5 E5511 E5571 E5573 E5573G E5575 E5576G E5575G E5521 E5522 ES1 ES1531.

Best Quality Guranteed. Product Type: Output: 3.42A 65W Input: 100-240V 50-60H(2.37A 45W and 2.1A 40W compatible) Connector size: interior diameter: 1.7 mm; external diameter: 5.5 mm Fit laptop models: Acer Aspire E1 E11 E3 E14 E5 E15 ES1 R11 R14 R3 R7 S3 V15 V3 V5 V7;Acer Aspire Timeline Ultra M3 M5;Acer Aspire Aspire 5253 5520 7560 5750 5733 5517 5532 5742 5349 5534 5552 5560 5250;ChromeBook C7 C710 AC710; P/N:ADP-65JH DB /SADP-65KB D /PA-1650-02 /HP-A0652R3B /ADP-30JH B /ADP-40PH BB /ADP-40TH A /ADP-65DB /ADP-65JH DB /ADP-65MH B /AK.065AP.013 /PA-1650-22 /PA-1650-69 /PA-1650-86 /PA-1700-02 Package: 1x Ac adapter & 1x Ac power cable & 1x User Manual.100% Brand New, please rest assured purchase. If you have any problem, please feel free to contact us. Safety & Warranty: CE-/FCC-/ROHS-Certified for safety, 12 months warranty; 30 days money return guarantee; 24 x 7 email support.