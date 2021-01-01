From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 3425 Shelby Single Light 25" Tall LED Wall Sconce Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Hudson Valley Lighting 3425 Shelby Single Light 25" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a glass half cylinder shadeIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch UL rated for damp locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 25"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 15 lbsBackplate Height: 24-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 18 wattsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Aged Brass