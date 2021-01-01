From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 34162 Guelph 5 Light 32" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Diamond Shaped Drum Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Advertisement
Eurofase Lighting 34162 Guelph 5 Light 32" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light with Diamond Shaped Drum Shades Features5 x 6W/LED 3000K/1440lm (dimmable)Rated for damp locationsConstructed from metalComes with a clear patterned/etched glass shade(5) 6 watt maximum LED bulbs included DimmableMountable in different orientationsETL and CSA rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year Fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/4"Width: 31-3/4"Extension: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 6.2 lbsBackplate Height: 1-1/4"Backplate Width: 6-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 6 wattsLumens: 1440Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 35000Bulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Chrome