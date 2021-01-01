From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 34146 Nozza 13" Wide LED Bath Bar Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Eurofase Lighting 34146 Nozza 13" Wide LED Bath Bar Features16W/LED 3000K/980lm (dimmable)Rated for damp locationsConstructed from metalComes with a synthetic shade(1) 16 watt maximum LED bulb included DimmableMountable in different orientationsETL and CSA rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year Fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 13"Extension: 4-1/4"Product Weight: 2.9 lbsBackplate Height: 1-1/4"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 16 wattsLumens: 980Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 35000Bulb Included: Yes Bath Bar Chrome