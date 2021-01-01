From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 3413 Traditional 10 Light 24" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Generation Lighting 3413 Traditional 10 Light 24" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel(10) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 21-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 60-1/2"Width: 23-1/2"Product Weight: 25 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1-1/16"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 600 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel