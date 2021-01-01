From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 34114 Olga 31" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Silver Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Eurofase Lighting 34114 Olga 31" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Features25W/LED 3500K/2200lm (dimmable)Rated for dry locationsConstructed from metal(1) 25 watt maximum LED bulb included DimmableETL and CSA rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year Fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 26-1/2"Width: 31-1/4"Extension: 3-3/4"Depth: 26-1/2"Product Weight: 3.45 lbsCanopy Height: 3-1/2"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsLumens: 2200Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 35000Bulb Included: Yes Semi-Flush Silver