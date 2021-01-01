From behr marquee

BEHR MARQUEE 1 qt. #340D-6 Fervent Brass Semi-Gloss Enamel Interior Paint & Primer

$22.98
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Love your space like never before with the high-performance formulation of BEHR MARQUEE Interior Paint. This advanced stain-blocking paint & primer provides long-lasting beauty with exceptional durability and stain resistance. Your walls will stay looking fresh and beautiful year after year – backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty, see back label for details. A primer coat may be needed on some surfaces. See back label for details. Color: Fervent Brass.

