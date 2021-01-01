From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 34066 Rotolo 12 Light 18" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Laser-Cut Glass Elliptical Shades Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Eurofase Lighting 34066 Rotolo 12 Light 18" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Laser-Cut Glass Elliptical Shades Features12W/LED 3000K/950lm (dimmable)Rated for dry locationsConstructed from metalComes with ribbed glass shades(12) 1 watt maximum LED bulbs included DimmableETL and CSA rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year Fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4"Width: 17-3/4"Extension: 0"Product Weight: 1.63 lbsCanopy Height: 1-1/2"Canopy Width: 6-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 1 wattsLumens: 950Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 35000Bulbs Included: Yes Semi-Flush Chrome