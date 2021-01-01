From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 34030 Trento 7 Light 20" Wide Abstract Chandelier Champagne Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Eurofase Lighting 34030 Trento 7 Light 20" Wide Abstract Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a hand pressed glass accented shadeSloped ceiling compatible(7) 40 watt maximum G9 Halogen bulbs included DimmableAdjustable 72" cord includedETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 25"Minimum Height: 25"Maximum Hanging Height: 98"Width: 19-1/2"Depth: 10-1/2"Product Weight: 30.8 lbsCord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 7Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Shape: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulbs Included: Yes Champagne