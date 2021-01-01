From ashley norton
Ashley Norton 3402 10 3/4 Arc - Solid Bronze 10" Center to Center Arch Cabinet Handle Cabinet Pull Dark Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Arch
Advertisement
Ashley Norton 3402 10 3/4 Arc - Solid Bronze 10" Center to Center Arch Cabinet Handle Cabinet Pull The "Ashley Norton" name that appears on images is only a Watermark. The Ashley Norton name does not appear on any of their hardware Features: Constructed of high quality bronze for lasting durability Coordinates with other items from the Solid Bronze collection All necessary mounting hardware is included Includes 1 pull Dimensions: Center to Center: 10" Length: 10-3/4" Width: 3/4" Projection: 1-1/8" Arch Dark Bronze