VM INNOVATIONS INC 34014 Heavy-Duty 40 oz. Head B.A.S.H. Ball Pein Hammer w /14 in. Handle

Whether you're getting down and dirty on demolition-day or intricately sculpting metal, the Wilton Tools 40 oz. Head B.A.S.H. Ball Pein Hammer has you covered. Equipped with a variety of user safety features, this hand tool was designed with hard workers in mind. When you're dealing with heavy-duty work, you need a durable tool to help get the job done. This innovative hammer features a trademarked head that is specially designed to endure-years of tough abuse. For added precaution, this forged hammer also has a 14 in. L no-slip, ergonomic rubber handle that offers maximum control, comfort, and safety. Go hard without fear knowing the thick, anti-vibe neck absorbs the vibration. Safety plates secures the ball pein hammer head to the handle so you don't have to worry about parts flinging off when you swing. When hard work calls, the Wilton Tools Heavy-Duty B.A.S.H. Ball Pein Hammer answers.