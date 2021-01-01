34 Piece USB Cable Clips, Viaky Strong Adhesive Silicone Desktop Cable Organizer Wire Holder Multipurpose Cord Management Accessories for Home and.

?Four Sizes & Two Colors?Including 18 pcs single slot clips,8 pcs double slots clips, 6 pcs triple slots clips and 2 pcs five slots clips, you can get so many sizes in one package to meet all of your cable needs is fantastic. Keep your desk clean and tidy. Good Quality And Strong Adhesive?These clips are made of premium silicone, peel and stick with 3M strong self-adhesive. Easily mount to the clean smooth, oil-free, dust-free and water free surfaces with permanent peel and stick backing. Cable Organization? Effective management of headphones, phone and chargers, USB cables, power cords, computer, laptop and audio wires, gaming console cords, ethernet, HDMI, TV, musical instruments wires or other accessory items you need. Cable clips sets can help you any place at home, in your dorm or in your office. Good For Most Surfaces?Our clamps works well in most surfaces, plastic, glass, wall, metal and others. Easy access to each cable and line in the position that you want, very fast pl