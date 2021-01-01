34 Pcs 3D Printer Accessory Kit, Printer Hot Bed Cleaning Tool Nozzle Cleaning Tool Set with Nozzle Hose Silicone Cover Cleaning

[ 34 Piece Great Tool]The 3D printer accessories set contains 34 pieces high-quality tool, including 10pcs-Cleaning Needles, 2-pcs Tweezers, 1pcs-Pliers, 1pcs-Scarper, 10pcs-Clean up Knives Kit,10pcs-Carving Knife totally 34 pcs. High-quality Tool Kit, Reasonable Price. [One Convenient Tool Kit]This 3D Printer Tool Kit contains all kind of essential tools, Perfect for removing, cleaning and finishing the printed craft, meeting your all needs in DIY. It is the perfect hand tool for all 3D Printing Professionals, Hobbyists and Makers. The perfect tool is used for manufacture toys, cars, robots, cartoon, and other crafts. [Excellent Package]The whole set are packed into a leather zipper case, so that you could carry the toolkit to anywhere with ease. Moreover, it is convenient for you to store the complete kit preventing the small tool from losing. [Perfect GIFT FOR YOUR FRIEND]If your friends are interested in printing crafts, Rustark 3D Printer Tool Kit is the perfect choice for you to c