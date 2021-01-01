From mmi door

MMI Door 34 in. x 80 in. Courtyard Right-Hand 2-Lite Decorative Painted Fiberglass Smooth Prehung Front Door on 6-9/16 in. Frame, Wicker

$1,707.23
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

MMI Door Fiberglass Front Doors are built to last and can add substantial curb appeal to your home. This fiberglass smooth front door unit comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty on both the door component and the pre-hung M-Systems, a 10 year glass lite warranty, and a 10 year warranty on the painted finish of the pre-hung door component. All of our fiberglass smooth front doors are virtually maintenance free and will not warp, rot, dent or split. Our pre-hung door unit (called the M-Systems) seals out the weather and practically eliminates air and water infiltration all together. Door size is 34 in. x 80 in. Unit dimension is 35.5 in. x 81.75 in. The suggested rough opening is 36 in. x 82.25 in. This unit comes with a 6-9/16 in. wide primed composite frame. Color: Wicker.

