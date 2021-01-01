Whether you're looking for a dash of beauty and elegance in a bedroom, hallway, living room or office, this ceramic Kipling Ivory lamp is sure to make a stunning focal point. The body features both ivory ceramic and clear acrylic materials that support the pristine hardback white linen shade to pull it all together. Plus, the 3-way switch helps ensure your space will always be flooded with the perfect amount of ambient light. StyleCraft Home Collection 34-in Ivory Ceramic and Clear Acrylic 3-Way Table Lamp with Linen Shade | L315904DS