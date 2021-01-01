Leick Home 34 in. Favorite Finds Matte Black Steel Base Adjustable Height Swivel Stool with Black Leather Look PVC seat (Set of 2)

Upgrade your bar or kitchen seating with the Leick Furniture Contemporary Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Stools. Designed with contoured black faux leather seats and matte black finish bases, this set of two barstools complements a variety of home decor styles. The fully-swiveling, cushioned seats with slightly raised backs provide a stylish place to sit, while the integrated welded footrests offer additional support and comfort. The heavy-duty air cylinders allow the height of each barstool to be adjusted between bar and counter height. The durable PVC faux leather seat covering with plywood frame and powder coated steel base provide long-lasting style, while the simple assembly allows these chairs to be ready to use in minutes. Measuring 18" L x 18" W x 26" H and adjustable up to 34" H each, this bar seating set is ideal for any dining area. At Leick Home, four generations of furniture making experience uphold a simple family tradition to deliver more than the customer expects, for less than they expect to pay. More than 100 years in the making..our design process reaches all the way into your home.