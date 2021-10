34,500 BTU Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner with Heater and Remote, WiFi Control

Features:Energy Efficient– 16 SEER, 8.90 HSPFEasy DIY installation: pre-charged R-410A 25ft quick connect line doesn't require special tools, equipment, or trainingNew SmartHVAC app: wifi control - compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google assistant - you can control your DIY anywhere with your Apple or android smart device and an Internet connectionDesigned to heat and cool a single 1500 Sq Ft roomVariable-speed DC inverter compressor technology cuts operating costsLow ambient cooling: cooling down to 5°F - this feature makes the Mrcool DIY the ideal system for computer server rooms, greenhouses, and any other application that requires cooling all yearGold fin condenser: corrosion resistant - live on the coast? don’t worry, our condenser is built to resist long term corrosion.Professional installation is recommended for this type of air conditionerProduct Type: Ductless Mini split air conditionerColor/Finish: WhitePrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Heater Function: YesBTU Heating: 36000BTU Cooling: 34500What is the BTU DOE rating for this unit?: Amperage: 35Wi-Fi Connected: YesRemote Included: YesNumber of Batteries Needed: Battery Type: Batteries Included: Battery Operated: Window Adapter Included: Thermostat Included: NoMinimum Temperature: Maximum Temperature: Programmable Timer: YesTimer Covers 24 Hours: NoAuto On and Off: Number of Cooling Speeds: Fan Function: YesNumber of Fan Speeds: Maximum Air Movement (CFM): Voltage: 230Coverage per Hour (Sq. Ft.): 1500Noise Level: 52Dehumidifier Function: YesMoisture Removal: Air Filter Included: YesFilter Type: Washable Air Filter: Clean Filter Alert: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Wheels Included: NoCompatible Air Filter Part Number: Cover Included: NoHose Included: YesCompatible Hose/Tubing Part Number: Grilles Included: Trim Kit Included: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: YesSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Hose Diameter: Hose Type: Energy Efficiency Ratio: 8.2Professional Installation Required: NoDorm SKU: NoSpefications:EISA 2007 Compliant: ADA Compliant: UL Listed: EPA Pesticide Registration Number: California Pesticide (DPR) Registration Number: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cETL Listed: cUL Listed: CSA Certified: NEMA Certified: Title 24 Compliant: ETL Listed: YesEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 14.25Overall Width - Side to Side: 49.57Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11.1Overall Product Weight: 260Minimum Window Width: Maximum Window Width: Assembly:Installation Required : NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 5 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: 5 Years