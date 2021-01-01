From fine art lamps
Fine Art Lamps 338581ST Costa del Sol Single-Light Outdoor Wall Sconce with Quatrefoil Details and Subtle Iridescent Textured Glass Shade Marbella
Fine Art Lamps 338581ST Costa del Sol Single-Light Outdoor Wall Sconce with Quatrefoil Details and Subtle Iridescent Textured Glass Shade Invoking the soothing salty breezes of the Mediterranean and the rich design traditions of these historic coasts, this collection of outdoor lighting is an example of classical elegance, featuring stylized quatrefoil designs in Marbella wrought iron finish. Subtle iridescent textured glass adds another element of beauty to these pieces. Features:Backplate Height: 9Backplate Width: 5Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 20"Width: 7"Extension: 9"Backplate Height: 9"Backplate Width: 5"Fine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Marbella Wrought Iron