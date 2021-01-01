Kichler 3384 Langford 3-Bulb Indoor Pendant with Bowl-Shaped Glass Shade Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kichler 3384 Langford 3-Bulb Indoor Pendant with Bowl-Shaped Glass Shade Product Features:Fully covered under Kichler's limited warrantyFixture housing is constructed of steel - ensuring years of reliable performanceFeatures a bowl-shaped glass shadeFixture sends illumination in an upward direction72" chain included with this model - larger and smaller options available upon checkoutBulbs not included with this model - recommended bulbs will be offered upon checkoutUltra secure mounting assemblyPair this pendant with a variety of sconces or ceiling fixtures from the Langford CollectionProduct Specifications:Height: 25.5" (measured from top to bottom of fixture, mounting hardware excluded)Maximum Height: 97.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom of fixture using included mounting hardware)Width: 22" (measured from left most to right most point on fixture)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base (Socket): Medium (E26)Wattage Per Bulb: 100Bulb Base and Compatibility: Olde Bronze