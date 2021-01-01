From millennium lighting
Millennium Lighting 3381 9" Tall Wall Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Bathroom Sconce
Millennium Lighting 3381 9" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metal(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbUL rated for damp locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/4"Width: 5-1/2"Extension: 1"Backplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Chrome