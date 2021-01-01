Nameeks 3381 Gedy Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dispenser Polished Chrome Bathroom Accessory Soap Dispenser Wall Mounted

From nameeks

Nameeks 3381 Gedy Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dispenser

Description

Nameeks 3381 Gedy Collection Wall Mounted Soap Dispenser Product Features:Covered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyManufactured in ItalyConstructed out of stainless steel and glassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware for installation includedSpecifications:Depth: 4-5/7"Diameter: YesHeight: 6-9/10"Installation Type: Wall MountedWidth: 4-1/2" Wall Mounted Polished Chrome

