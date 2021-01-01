From varaluz
Varaluz 335M01 Hickory Lane 8" Wide Single Pendant Ombre Galvanized / Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Varaluz 335M01 Hickory Lane 8" Wide Single Pendant It’s easy to guess where our inspiration came from with this Modern Farmhouse collection. Designed to mimic the feeling of farm town memories of quiet country roads and vintage milk cans, the rustic Hickory Lane collection is sure to make your guests feel right at home.FeaturesHand CraftedFeatures a unique hand applied finishHand forged from galvanized steelIncludes a galvanized steel shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable via standard Incandescent Dimmer (sold separately)120" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15-1/2"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 6.38 lbsChain Length: 120"Canopy Height: 5/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 220 voltsBulb Included: No Ombre Galvanized / Black