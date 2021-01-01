From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 335814 8" Wide Mini Pendant Carbon Grey / Iron Silk Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Capital Lighting 335814 8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesSimple installation takes as little as 15 minutes with a few simple hand toolsConstructed from metalIncludes a wood shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 18" downrodUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19"Maximum Hanging Height: 69-1/2"Width: 8-1/4"Depth: 8-1/4"Product Weight: 24 lbsChain Length: 12"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Carbon Grey / Iron Silk