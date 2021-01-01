From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 335241 4 Light 19" Wide Pendant Natural Jute / Grey Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Capital Lighting 335241 4 Light 19" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes an intricately woven natural jute shadeSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes 6", 12", and 18" downrodsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 27"Minimum Height: 34"Maximum Hanging Height: 77-1/2"Width: 19"Depth: 19"Product Weight: 11 lbsChain Length: 12"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Natural Jute / Grey