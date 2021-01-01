Varaluz 333W01 Vivienne 13" Tall Mixed Metal Cage Wall Sconce Black / Gray Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Varaluz 333W01 Vivienne 13" Tall Mixed Metal Cage Wall Sconce If you’re a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll, Vivienne might be your match made in heaven! Inspired by both classic farmhouse and high end designer textiles, this plaid collection is anything but boring. Trendy tones pair perfectly to make this collection a knockout.FeaturesFeatures detailed metalwork to spark conversation in your spaceHand Painted with Low to No VOC PaintUnique plaid texture and patternHand crafted from metal(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable via standard Incandescent Dimmer (sold separately)CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-1/2"Width: 10-1/2"Extension: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 2.97 lbsBackplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 5/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 220 voltsBulb Included: No Black / Gray