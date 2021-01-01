From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 33374/6 Wooden Barrel 6 Light 19" Wide Drum Chandelier - Satin Brass / Medium Oak Satin Brass / Medium Oak Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 33374/6 Wooden Barrel 6 Light 19" Wide Drum Chandelier - Satin Brass / Medium Oak Features(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs36" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 9"Minimum Height: 19"Maximum Hanging Height: 54"Width: 19"Depth: 19"Product Weight: 15 lbsChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 72"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 19"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Satin Brass / Medium Oak