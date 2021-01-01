Ashley Norton 3334 10 5/8 Deco Rustic Solid Bronze 10" Center to Center Traditional Cabinet Handle - Cabinet Pull Dark Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls

Ashley Norton 3334 10 5/8 Deco Rustic Solid Bronze 10" Center to Center Traditional Cabinet Handle - Cabinet Pull The "Ashley Norton" name that appears on images is only a Watermark. The Ashley Norton name does not appear on any of their hardware Features: Constructed of high quality bronze for lasting durability Coordinates with other items from the Deco series Deco is designed in a solid brass and a solid bronze series - see material for exact finish match All necessary mounting hardware is included Covered by a 10 year limited warranty Dark bronze, light bronze, white bronze and white medium finishes are not covered by warranty Includes 1 pull Dimensions: Center to Center: 10" Length: 10-5/8" Width: 1" Projection: 1-1/4" Handle Dark Bronze