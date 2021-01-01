From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 33230-016 Pilos 7" Tall LED Wall Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Eurofase Lighting 33230-016 Pilos 7" Tall LED Wall Sconce Features6W/LED 3000K/400lm (dimmable)Rated for dry locationsComes with a frosted glass shade(1) 6 watt maximum LED bulb included DimmableMountable in different orientationsETL and CSA rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year Fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-1/4"Width: 4-3/4"Extension: 5-3/4"Product Weight: 2.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 6 wattsLumens: 400Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIAverage Hours: 35000Bulb Included: Yes Chrome