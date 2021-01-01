Chicago Faucets 332-XKAB Wall Mounted Pot Filler Faucet with Lever Handle and 6" Full-Flow Swing Spout Chrome Faucet Pot Filler Single Handle

Chicago Faucets 332-XKAB Wall Mounted Pot Filler Faucet with Lever Handle and 6" Full-Flow Swing Spout Product Features:Manufactured and assembled in the United States of AmericaFaucet body and handles are covered under Chicago Faucet's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of solid brassHigh quality chrome plated finish - finishes are covered under warranty for a yearSmooth single handle operationQuaturn compression operating cartridge - covered under warranty for 5 yearsWall mount installation saves valuable counter spaceADA compliantLow lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead contentMounting hardware not includedThe Chicago Faucets Benefit:Commercial Grade Faucet: When a product is marked as "commercial grade" it means it has been built specifically to stand the test of time, and has been factory tested to function flawlessly through constant and continuous use. It is expected that faucets used in a commerce fashion will see much more use, and inversely abuse than typical faucets you might see in a residential setting, so they are engineered to do just that. Using simple, yet reliable, designs coupled with the industry's highest quality materials these faucets are some of the most reliable on the market. Although they are marketed as being ideal for commercial settings, the savvy home owner might take the quality found here and add a staple of functionality throughout the home as well.Quaturn Cartridge: The Quaturn cartridge was the industries first replaceable, completely self-contained valve cartridge. The cartridge allows the user to turn the water from full flow to off in just a quarter-turn. This unique cartridge was designed to close with the flow of the water rather than against it which reduces washer ware and virtually eliminates faucet drips. Although the Quaturn cartridge has been updated over the years to incorporate new technologies and materials it still holds true to its principals and is completely interchangeable with any Quaturn manufactured since 1913.ECAST Construction: With the threat of lead pollution in the public’s supply of drinking water, Chicago Faucets was one of the industry’s first to take the lead in finding a solution. These faucets are made of the same durable, high quality materials and fittings as always, however they are manufactured with .25% or less total lead content by weighted average. This means their faucets not only meet the strict guidelines first introduced by states like California and Virginia, but it surpasses those standards, coming as close to truly lead-free as possible.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 3" (measured from mounting surface to highest point on faucet)Spout Height: 1 1/2" (measured from mounting surface to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6" (measured from center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Required Installation Holes: 1Flow Rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minuteRated Operating Temperature: 40 - 140 degreesRated Operating Pressure: 20 - 125 PSI1 handle included with faucet1/2" Connection - designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing supply bibsCodes and Compliances:ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1Certified to NSF/ANSI 61, Section 9 by CSAADA ANSI/ICC A117.1 Single Handle Chrome