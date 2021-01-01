From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 33194/5 Summerton 5 Light 24" Wide Beaded Empire Chandelier Washed Gray / Malted Rust Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elk Lighting 33194/5 Summerton 5 Light 24" Wide Beaded Empire Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from glass, metal, and woodRequires (5) candelabra (E12) bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 29"Width: 24"Product Weight: 16.0 lbsChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoVoltage: 120 volts Washed Gray / Malted Rust