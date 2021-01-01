From westinghouse lighting
Westinghouse Lighting 3318700 9 Watt (75 Watt Equivalent) Double-Ended Clear LED Light Bulb, RSC Base
Double-ended LED specialty bulb replaces halogen light bulbs, ideal for use in task, accent lighting and security lighting Energy-efficient LED is a suitable replacement for a halogen light bulbs 75 watt and uses only 9 watts of energy, conserving up to 88% Provides brightness of 1000 lumens, and soft white light (2700K) RSC base, clear finish, damp rated, approved for totally enclosed fixtures, non-dimmable Turns on instantly to full brightness and lasts 25,000 avg. rated hours, years longer than conventional light bulbs, Manufacturer: Westinghouse Lighting