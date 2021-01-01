Hinkley Lighting 3308 1 Light ADA Compliant LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade from the Hadley Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze

Hinkley Lighting 3308 1 Light ADA Compliant LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade from the Hadley Collection Single Light ADA Compliant LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade from the Hadley CollectionHadley is a retro-styled collection available in four classic finish options. The etched opal glass shade features a slim design that will complement a variety of decor. This small-scale fixture packs a big punch - the patented LED technology produces as much light as 100w bulb while consuming only 1/6th the energy. This fully dimmable collection is suitable for both ceiling and wall mount applications. The scale and performance of this collection lends itself to multiple fixture installations, including the Quick Fits that are particularly ideal for converting existing recessed can fixtures.Features:Includes a white frosted glass, bowl shaped shadeFixture made of steelLight is dimmableCan be used in dry locationsManufacturer Warranty: 15 Year, Lifetime Limited MechanicalDimensions:Height: 4.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 7.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesLED: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 16Wattage: 16Color Rendering Index (CRI): 91Color Temperature: 2700KLumens: 930Watt Replacement: 100LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Compliances:ADA Compliance - The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fixtures hung between 27" and 80" above the floor must have an extension of 4" or less; this applies to wall lights in walkways or halls. Ceiling Fixtures must be hung no lower than 80”. Flush Mount Oil Rubbed Bronze