From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 330742 Walker 4 Light 25" Wide Pendant Rustic Iron Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Capital Lighting 330742 Walker 4 Light 25" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metal and leatherIncludes a leather shadeSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 20-1/4"Minimum Height: 23"Maximum Hanging Height: 146-1/4"Width: 25"Depth: 25"Product Weight: 19 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 9-1/4"Shade Width: 23"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: G16Bulbs Included: No Rustic Iron