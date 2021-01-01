Golden Lighting 3306-BA3 Orwell 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Chrome / Pewter Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Golden Lighting 3306-BA3 Orwell 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Orwell is an extensive assortment of industrial style fixtures. The beauty and character of the collection are in the refined details. This transitional series works well in a variety of settings. Partial shades shield the eyes from possible hot spots, while the open tops tease onlookers with a view of the sockets and bulbs. The design allows light and heat to escape from above and below the metal shades, providing both task and ambient lighting. Edison bulbs are recommended to compete the vintage, industrial look of the fixtures. A choice-selection of finish and shade color combinations heighten the appeal of the series. Single pendants are suspended from woven fabric cords while multi-light fixtures are rod-hung.Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass or steel shade depending on finish selectionRequires (3) 100 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMade in ChinaUL and cUL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 10"Width: 24-1/4"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 4.49lbsShade Height: 4-5/8"Shade Width: 7-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Chrome / Pewter