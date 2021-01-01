From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 3306-BA2 AB Orwell 2 Light 18-1/4" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light in Aged Brass with Colorful Shades Aged Brass with Navy Shades Indoor
Golden Lighting 3306-BA2 AB Orwell 2 Light 18-1/4" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light in Aged Brass with Colorful Shades FeaturesThe Orwell Collection features an extensive assortment of industrial style fixturesThis transitional series works well in a variety of settingsPartial shades shield the eyes from possible hot spots, while the open tops tease onlookers with a view of the sockets and bulbsHigh quality steel constructionAttractive metal cone shaped shadeRequires (2) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmedUL and CUL rated for damp locations DimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 18-1/4"Depth: 8-1/2"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 4.2 lbsShade Height: 4.625"Shade Diameter: 7.5Backplate Diameter: 4.875"Backplate Depth: 0.75"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 110 volts Vanity Light Aged Brass with Navy Shades