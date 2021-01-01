From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 330415 Single Light 16" Wide Cage Pendant Patinaed Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Capital Lighting 330415 Single Light 16" Wide Cage Pendant FeaturesHand finished with subtle variations in tint and toneComes with a steel shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes 6", 12", and 18" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsCovered under manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19-3/4"Minimum Height: 19-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 67"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 22 lbsChain Length: 12"Wire Length: 36"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Canopy Depth: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST18Bulb Included: No Patinaed Brass