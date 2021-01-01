Tackle all sorts of shading and coloring projects with 33 Melon Yellow Twin Tip Alcohol Marker! This alcohol ink pen is perfect for situations where you want to blend colors into a convincing gradient, or when color permanence is more important than water solubility. Better yet, this marker has a brush tip and a chisel tip, which allows you to adapt to a larger variety of tasks. Color with ease and expertise using this marker! Details: Tip: Brush & Chisel