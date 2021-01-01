33 Inch Kitchen Double Bowls Sink Combo With Faucet Package Together

Radius corner for easy cleaning and modern look. Commercial grade brushed finish for easy to clean and long-lasting. Heavy-duty sound guard undercoating and thick rubber padding to minimize noise and reduce condensation. Slanted bottom with elegant drain grooves for easy water draining. USA standard drain opening will fit any garbage disposal uni. Drain placement: Rear drain placement ensures dishes don't settle on the drain. Stainless steel bottom rinse grid can protect the sink from scratches and acts as a drying rack for pots and pans. Stainless steel basket strainer drain that traps goods waste and can be easily emptied into the trash. Stainless steel decorative drain cover that adds to the visual beauty. It covers the drain while allowing water and waste to flow through under it.