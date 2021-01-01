What if we give plastic a second life? The allen + roth 1.5-in Top-Down Bottom-Up Blackout Recycled Polyester Cellular Shades are eco-friendly, supporting a cleaner environment and addressing the ever growing effects of discarded plastics. The recycled fabric blocks outside light and provides extra insulation as well from outside temperatures. The shades feature a crisp white backing for a clean, attractive exterior appearance. Take full control of privacy and the darkness inside bedrooms, living rooms, media rooms, and man caves. The featured design allows for optimal control of light by lifting and lowering from either the top or the bottom of the shade. Cordless operation is also an ideal choice to ensure safety for children and pets. Add beauty, functionality, and elegant style to your windows all while contributing to environmental sustainability. allen + roth 33-in x 84-in Gray Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester | RPETTDBOGR330840