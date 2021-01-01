33-in. W X 16.5-in. D Granite Top In Black Color For Deck Mount Faucet

This granite top belongs to the transition series. This granite top features a rectangle shape with a transitional style. This product is made for countertop installation. DIY installation instructions are included in the box. This granite top is designed for a deck mount faucet and the faucet drilling location is on the center. This granite top is made with granite. The primary color of this product is black. 33-in. Width (left to right). 16.5-in. Depth (back to front). .75-in. Height (top to bottom). All dimensions are nominal. This product can usually be shipped out in 1 day. Quality control approved in Canada. Your order is physically inspected before shipping. Lookout for the inspectors seal. THIS PRODUCT INCLUDE(S): 1x granite top in black color (281).