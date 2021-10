This 33 in. Round Fire Pit Ring is built-to-last durable and makes a simple, yet elegant centerpiece for your backyard or outdoor setting. The deep pit of this piece is certain to keep your guests warm and toasty on even the chilliest of nights. Designed to complement other offerings from Dewan and Sons with a black hand rubbed paint. Easily stored and portable, so you can take the warmth with you wherever you roam.