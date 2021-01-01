33" Black and Espresso Brown Contemporary Tufted Accent Chair with Arms

This jewel-toned velvet armchair will impart your living space with just the right touch of modern, carefree glam. This accent chair is upholstered and button-tufted in jewel-toned velvet with a waffle stitch. This piece is compact and low-profile, perfect for small homes or those living in an apartment or dorm setting.Product Features:Black and espresso brown tufted accent chairAccent chair is upholstered and button-tufted in jewel-toned velvet with a waffle stitchSeating design is plush and inviting against tapered birch legs in dark espresso with golden tipsHandcrafted detailsSome assembly requiredAssembly instructions, tools, and hardware are availablePiece is compact and low-profile, perfect for small homes or those living in an apartment or dorm settingRecommended for indoor use onlyDimensions: 32"H x 33"W x 30.5"DSeat: 18"H x 23.5"W x 22"DArm height: 22.25" highMaterial(s): fabricFabric composition: polyesterUpholstery: velvetLeg: birchFrame: pine/plywood