32Pcs Caulking Nozzle Silicone Remover Caulk Finisher Sealant Smooth Scraper Grout Kit Tools Plastic Hand Tools Set Accessories

Description:32Pcs Caulking Nozzle Silicone Remover Caulk Finisher Sealant Smooth Scraper Grout Kit Tools Plastic Hand Tools Set AccessoriesSpecifications: Product NameSilicone Sealant Remover Tool SetMaterialABS plastic+metalColorBlue+BlackRubber Heads3R/6R/10R/13R/17RStainless Steel Nozzles5mm/6mm/7mm/9mm/10mm/12mm/13mm/16mm/20mm25mm/26mm/28mm/30mm/35mmQuantity32 Pcs × Silicone Sealant Remover ToolFeatures:- Creasing tool, cleaning residual glue, surface unevenness treatment- 5 types of rubber heads can be replaced, and different specifications can be replaced according to different needs- Multifunctional cleaning blade for cleaning stubborn stains on the renovated floor, glass and walls- Multi-functional glue scraper, suitable for wall cleaning, floor dust, glass scraper, tile seam. Note:- Please allow a bit error due to manual measurement. please make sure you do not mind before you bid- The color may have different as the difference display, please understand.