32GB USB Flash Drive 10 Pack USB Drives 32GB Memory Stick Swivel Gig Stick Flash Drives 32GB USB20 Pendrive Thumb Drives 10 Pack Zip Drive Jump.

Best Quality Guranteed. SPECFCATIONS: Capacity - 32GB / Interface - USB2.0 / Compatibility - Compatible with USB 2.0 and below Supports Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / Vista / XP / 2000 / ME / NT Linux and Mac OS. EXQUISITE & CONVENITN DESIGN: Swivel design ensures the convenience and good lookingand while the metal cover provies the USB stick with protection from shocking. MULTIFUNCTION & WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Suitable for digital data storing, transferring and sharing, Apply to data storage of music, photos, movies, designs, manuals, programmes, handouts etc. FAST & EASY TO USE: USB2.0 ensures high read/write speed. Plug and play, no require for installing a driver. Small and light, easy to carry. RELIABILITY & WARRANTY: Multi-test before shipping of every stick. Besides provides a 2 years warranty for all our customers. Our professional customer support team will also give you considerate service and answe