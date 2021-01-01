From wiggity bang games
32GB SDHC SD Ultra Memory Card Two Pack Works with Canon EOS Rebel T7 Rebel T6 77D Digital Camera Class 10 SDSDUNR032GGN6IN Bundle with 1.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Bundle includes (2) 32GB Ultra Memory Cards and (1) Everything But Stromboli Combo Card Reader - Includes SD, Micro SD, M2, and MS slots for easy transfer Compatible with Canon EOS Rebel T7, Rebel T6, 77D Digital Cameras and many other Canon Cameras Waterproof, temperature-proof, X-ray proof, magnet-proof, shockproof Quick transfer speeds up to 90MB/s - Twice as fast as ordinary Ultra cards, allowing you to take pictures and transfer files quickly Great choice for beginner to mid-range DSL cameras